Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MEDP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medpace from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Medpace from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

Shares of MEDP stock traded up $3.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $167.43. 1,885 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,236. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 34.01 and a beta of 1.48. Medpace has a 12 month low of $136.80 and a 12 month high of $231.00.

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. Medpace had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The company had revenue of $308.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Medpace’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Medpace will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 3,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.44, for a total value of $712,462.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 67.1% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medpace during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Medpace during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 126.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Medpace during the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

