Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MEDP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medpace from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Medpace from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.
Shares of MEDP stock traded up $3.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $167.43. 1,885 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,236. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 34.01 and a beta of 1.48. Medpace has a 12 month low of $136.80 and a 12 month high of $231.00.
In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 3,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.44, for a total value of $712,462.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 67.1% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medpace during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Medpace during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 126.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Medpace during the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.88% of the company’s stock.
Medpace Company Profile (Get Rating)
Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.
