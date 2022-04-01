MedX Health (CVE:MDX) Trading Down 13.3%

MedX Health Corp (CVE:MDX – Get Rating) shares dropped 13.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 416,801 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 184% from the average daily volume of 146,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.09. The company has a market cap of C$11.94 million and a P/E ratio of -2.60.
About MedX Health (CVE:MDX)
