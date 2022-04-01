Membership Collective Group Inc. (NYSE:MCG) Short Interest Update

Membership Collective Group Inc. (NYSE:MCG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,020,000 shares, an increase of 28.0% from the February 28th total of 2,360,000 shares. Currently, 7.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 378,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.0 days.

In other Membership Collective Group news, COO Martin Kuczmarski sold 18,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total value of $170,352.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Humera Afzal sold 9,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.19, for a total transaction of $86,193.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Get Membership Collective Group alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pelham Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Membership Collective Group during the third quarter worth $57,178,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Membership Collective Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,614,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Membership Collective Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $622,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Membership Collective Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Membership Collective Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,950,000. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCG traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.91. The company had a trading volume of 155,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,733. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. Membership Collective Group has a one year low of $5.96 and a one year high of $14.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.74.

Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $184.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.74 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Membership Collective Group will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MCG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Membership Collective Group from $13.00 to $9.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Membership Collective Group from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Membership Collective Group from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Membership Collective Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Membership Collective Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Membership Collective Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.14.

About Membership Collective Group (Get Rating)

Membership Collective Group Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects members worldwide. The company's members use the MCG platform to work and socialize, connect, create, and have fun. As of January 2, 2022, it served approximately 155,800 members through a portfolio of 33 Soho Houses, 9 Soho Works clubs, The Ned in London, Soho Home, and Scorpios Beach Club in Mykonos, as well as digital channels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Membership Collective Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Membership Collective Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.