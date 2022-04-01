Meme Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.13 Million (MEME)

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 1st. Meme has a total market cap of $11.47 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Meme has traded flat against the dollar. One Meme coin can currently be bought for approximately $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.38 or 0.00284713 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00011809 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00005202 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000808 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00022085 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002292 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $373.56 or 0.00826394 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000059 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Meme Profile

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Meme is dontbuymeme.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meme should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meme using one of the exchanges listed above.

