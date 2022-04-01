Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Poplar Forest Capital LLC

Poplar Forest Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 377,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,178 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 3.0% of Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $28,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% in the third quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 47,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.4% in the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 875,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,749,000 after acquiring an additional 29,146 shares in the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.1% in the third quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 255,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,167,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 300,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,756,000 after acquiring an additional 11,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 77,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,973,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.52. The company had a trading volume of 10,085,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,252,626. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.67. The firm has a market cap of $210.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.27. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.89 and a one year high of $91.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.24% and a net margin of 26.02%. The firm had revenue of $13.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 53.70%.

A number of research analysts have commented on MRK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $98.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.88.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

