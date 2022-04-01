Metrics Income Opportunities Trust (ASX:MOT) Increases Dividend to $0.01 Per Share

Metrics Income Opportunities Trust (ASX:MOT – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 30th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of 0.0148 per share on Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Metrics Income Opportunities Trust’s previous interim dividend of $0.01.

