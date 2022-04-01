Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 10,103 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 80,514 shares.The stock last traded at $104.98 and had previously closed at $106.73.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Metropolitan Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.25.

Metropolitan Bank ( NYSE:MCB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $51.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.97 million. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 30.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark R. Defazio sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total transaction of $31,854.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Lublin sold 1,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $103,434.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,584 shares of company stock valued at $372,891 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank during the third quarter valued at $19,739,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank during the third quarter valued at $603,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 6.5% during the third quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 163,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,746,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank during the third quarter valued at $28,000. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Metropolitan Bank Company Profile

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. engages in the provision of banking solutions through its subsidiary, the Metropolitan Commercial Bank. It provides a range of business, commercial and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and affluent individuals.

