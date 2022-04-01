Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 10,103 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 80,514 shares.The stock last traded at $104.98 and had previously closed at $106.73.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Metropolitan Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.25.
In other news, CEO Mark R. Defazio sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total transaction of $31,854.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Lublin sold 1,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $103,434.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,584 shares of company stock valued at $372,891 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank during the third quarter valued at $19,739,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank during the third quarter valued at $603,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 6.5% during the third quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 163,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,746,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank during the third quarter valued at $28,000. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Metropolitan Bank Company Profile (NYSE:MCB)
Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. engages in the provision of banking solutions through its subsidiary, the Metropolitan Commercial Bank. It provides a range of business, commercial and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and affluent individuals.
