Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Acquired by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 34.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 448 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 1,573.1% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,311 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,881,000 after buying an additional 31,320 shares during the period. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 39.7% in the third quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 32,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $44,489,000 after buying an additional 9,171 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 5.5% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 27,292 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,591,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 82.2% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 32,163 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $44,300,000 after buying an additional 14,506 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 94,836 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $130,623,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Peter Aggersbjerg sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,386.53, for a total transaction of $1,386,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,445.00, for a total value of $2,667,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,540 shares of company stock valued at $24,552,512 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,240.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,471.75.

Shares of NYSE:MTD traded down $15.57 on Friday, hitting $1,357.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 594 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,795. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,141.66 and a 12 month high of $1,714.75. The company has a market capitalization of $30.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,413.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,481.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.07 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 438.50% and a net margin of 20.68%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

