MGM China (OTCMKTS:MCHVF) Trading Up 1.9%

MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVF – Get Rating) shares were up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.65 and last traded at $0.65. Approximately 15,800 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 302% from the average daily volume of 3,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.64.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.64 and a 200 day moving average of $0.65.

Get MGM China alerts:

About MGM China (OTCMKTS:MCHVF)

MGM China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of gaming and lodging resorts in the Greater China region. The company develops and operates casino games of chance and other casino games, and related hotel and resort facilities, as well as provides hotel management services; and develops integrated resorts in Macau.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MGM China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.