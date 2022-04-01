MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Short Interest Update

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,830,000 shares, a decrease of 16.8% from the February 28th total of 2,200,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 959,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NYSE:MGP traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.87. 8,047 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,008,724. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.88. MGM Growth Properties has a twelve month low of $31.84 and a twelve month high of $43.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.91 and a 200 day moving average of $38.75. The company has a current ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 26.28% and a return on equity of 3.97%. Equities research analysts predict that MGM Growth Properties will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. This is a positive change from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.29%.

In other news, CFO Andy H. Chien sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total value of $300,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,150,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,073,000 after purchasing an additional 62,215 shares during the last quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. raised its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 626,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,976,000 after buying an additional 257,000 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,415,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 71,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,616,000 after buying an additional 11,048 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie lowered shares of MGM Growth Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.25.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

