Michael John Dawson Buys 15,000 Shares of Palisade Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI) Stock

Palisade Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI – Get Rating) insider Michael John Dawson acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.14 per share, with a total value of $17,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of PALI stock opened at $1.06 on Friday. Palisade Bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.76 and a 1-year high of $11.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Palisade Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palisade Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palisade Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palisade Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Palisade Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 5.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Palisade Bio in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

Palisade Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral therapies that target serious diseases associated with the breakdown of the mucosal barrier protecting the gastrointestinal tract. Its lead therapeutic candidate is LB1148, an oral liquid formulation of the digestive enzyme inhibitor intended to inhibit digestive enzyme activity and preserve gut integrity during intestinal stress, such as results from reduced blood flow to the intestine, infections, and surgery.

