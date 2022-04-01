Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MU. UBS Group raised their target price on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $101.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $113.86.

NASDAQ MU traded down $2.54 on Thursday, hitting $75.35. 1,353,597 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,688,107. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.14. Micron Technology has a 12 month low of $65.67 and a 12 month high of $98.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 24.86%. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.17%.

In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.83, for a total value of $1,876,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total transaction of $9,716,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 222,973 shares of company stock valued at $21,367,995. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 12,632 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 3,062 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 7,878 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,029 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

