Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.360-$2.560 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.50 billion-$8.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.06 billion.Micron Technology also updated its Q3 guidance to $2.36-$2.56 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on MU shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. New Street Research started coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $113.86.

MU stock traded down $3.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.84. 1,020,213 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,688,107. The company has a market capitalization of $83.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.36. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $65.67 and a fifty-two week high of $98.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.14.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.17%.

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total value of $9,716,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $425,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 222,973 shares of company stock valued at $21,367,995. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Micron Technology by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,711,214 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $252,550,000 after purchasing an additional 99,250 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,620,715 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $244,133,000 after buying an additional 107,831 shares in the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 425,790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $39,662,000 after buying an additional 28,520 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 32,365 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after buying an additional 11,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 26,932 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after buying an additional 6,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

