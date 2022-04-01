Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Montgomery Investment Management Inc.

Montgomery Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,205 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 2.2% of Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AAF Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 2.6% in the third quarter. AAF Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% in the third quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 9,907 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 12,156 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 4,074 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on MSFT. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Fundamental Research upped their price target on Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.99.

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $308.31 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $231.10 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.83, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $297.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $311.11.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.41%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

