Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $231.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $211.45.

NYSE MAA traded up $3.95 on Thursday, reaching $213.40. 31,073 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 665,939. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a one year low of $143.47 and a one year high of $231.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a PE ratio of 45.43, a PEG ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $463.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.39 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.0875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.36%.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 2,304 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.49, for a total transaction of $494,184.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 563 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.64, for a total transaction of $125,909.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,320 shares of company stock worth $4,405,125. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,596,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,890,225,000 after acquiring an additional 807,830 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,333,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,682,574,000 after acquiring an additional 546,867 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth $656,403,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,484,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $568,757,000 after buying an additional 52,181 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 865.4% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,313,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $530,906,000 after buying an additional 2,074,236 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

