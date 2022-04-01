Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Middlesex Water from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Middlesex Water from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Middlesex Water has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $115.00.

Get Middlesex Water alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MSEX traded up $3.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $108.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,415. Middlesex Water has a one year low of $77.31 and a one year high of $121.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 52.16 and a beta of 0.48.

Middlesex Water ( NASDAQ:MSEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.08). Middlesex Water had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $34.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Middlesex Water will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.04%.

In other news, VP G. Christian Jr. Andreasen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter G. Reinhard sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total value of $50,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,506 shares of company stock worth $575,617 over the last ninety days. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSEX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 95.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,845,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $292,444,000 after buying an additional 1,388,936 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Middlesex Water by 118.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 544,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,922,000 after purchasing an additional 295,321 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in Middlesex Water by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 636,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,616,000 after purchasing an additional 188,479 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Middlesex Water by 1,394.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 130,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,403,000 after purchasing an additional 121,685 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Middlesex Water by 85.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 211,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,769,000 after purchasing an additional 97,651 shares during the period. 70.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Middlesex Water Company Profile (Get Rating)

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Middlesex Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlesex Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.