Midwest Heritage Bank FSB Invests $1.64 Million in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Midwest Heritage Bank FSB purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,000. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,895,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,773,000 after purchasing an additional 293,575 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,131,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,921,000 after purchasing an additional 559,565 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,077,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,185,000 after purchasing an additional 37,643 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,925,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,164,000 after purchasing an additional 253,716 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,692,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,369,000 after purchasing an additional 164,100 shares during the period.

BATS QUAL traded down $1.81 on Friday, reaching $134.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,269,181 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $130.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.03.

