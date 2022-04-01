Midwest Heritage Bank FSB Invests $331,000 in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Midwest Heritage Bank FSB bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 105,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,745,000 after acquiring an additional 27,027 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 720,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,936,000 after acquiring an additional 6,815 shares during the last quarter. Wealth CMT boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealth CMT now owns 212,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,511,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000.

USMV traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.57. The company had a trading volume of 4,158,088 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.49.

