Midwest Heritage Bank FSB Invests $4.19 Million in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Midwest Heritage Bank FSB bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 156,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,185,000. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 4.1% of Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOVT. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 40.3% in the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1,164.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 29.5% in the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

GOVT stock remained flat at $$24.91 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 10,949,638 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.11.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.