Midwest Heritage Bank FSB Invests $851,000 in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI)

Midwest Heritage Bank FSB purchased a new position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 16,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,000. Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF comprises 0.8% of Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 50.6% during the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 62.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 94.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 207,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,745,000 after purchasing an additional 39,504 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

SCHI stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $47.75. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,886. Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.27 and a 1-year high of $53.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.99 and a 200-day moving average of $50.79.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.