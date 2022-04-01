Midwest Heritage Bank FSB Makes New Investment in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Midwest Heritage Bank FSB acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 29,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. HYA Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 39,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Innova Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 11,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 6,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 62,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period.

Shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $57.38. The stock had a trading volume of 62,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,929. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.23 and a 200 day moving average of $61.21. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a twelve month low of $57.20 and a twelve month high of $63.98.

