Midwest Heritage Bank FSB Purchases Shares of 383,237 Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Midwest Heritage Bank FSB purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 383,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,102,000. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 10.8% of Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB owned approximately 0.07% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFAC. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 176.6% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000.

DFAC traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $27.46. 4,769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,199,682. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.75. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $24.87 and a 12 month high of $29.33.

