Midwest Heritage Bank FSB Takes Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Midwest Heritage Bank FSB bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 31,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,669,000. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 2.6% of Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,349,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186,042 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,181,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,753,000 after buying an additional 388,896 shares during the period. MEMBERS Trust Co raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 102.1% during the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 8,646,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,754,000 after buying an additional 4,368,862 shares during the period. Forward Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 5,158,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,418,000 after buying an additional 73,570 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,420,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,633,000 after acquiring an additional 512,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.16. The stock had a trading volume of 247,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,164,048. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $83.23 and a 12 month high of $86.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.24.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%.

