Milestone Pharmaceuticals’ (MIST) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIST opened at $6.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 3.45. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.98 and a 1-year high of $8.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.09.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MIST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Milestone Pharmaceuticals will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 4,785 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 13,063.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 25,996 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 52,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 7,061 shares during the period. 66.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals

Milestone Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. Its lead product candidate etripamil, is a novel, potent and short-acting calcium channel blocker that designed as a rapid-onset nasal spray to be self-administered by patients. It develops etripamil to treat paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia (PSVT), atrial fibrillation (AF), and rapid ventricular rate, and other cardiovascular indications.

