MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.46-0.52 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.075-1.115 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.03 billion.MillerKnoll also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.460-$0.520 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ MLKN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.55. 12,553 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 518,297. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -215.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.87. MillerKnoll has a 12 month low of $31.04 and a 12 month high of $51.24.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. MillerKnoll had a positive return on equity of 12.46% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 26th will be given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -468.72%.

MillerKnoll, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of interior furnishings for use in various environments including office, healthcare, educational, and residential settings. It operates through the following segments: North America Contract, International Contract, Retail, and Corporate.

