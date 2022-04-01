Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) will report $1.22 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Minerals Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.20. Minerals Technologies reported earnings per share of $1.17 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Minerals Technologies will report full year earnings of $5.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $5.93. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.15 to $6.84. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Minerals Technologies.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $476.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.88 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 11.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Minerals Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CL King cut their target price on shares of Minerals Technologies from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of MTX stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $65.97. 1,031 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.45. Minerals Technologies has a one year low of $62.24 and a one year high of $88.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.12%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 426,500.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 8,530 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $2,615,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 227.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 151,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,888,000 after acquiring an additional 104,909 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 88,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. 94.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

