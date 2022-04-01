Minim (NASDAQ:MINM) Announces Earnings Results

Minim (NASDAQ:MINM – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Minim had a negative return on equity of 37.75% and a negative net margin of 2.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS.

Shares of MINM stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.72. 735,930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,660. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 0.28. Minim has a 12-month low of $0.69 and a 12-month high of $5.28.

Get Minim alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Minim during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Minim during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Minim during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Minim by 93.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 16,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Minim during the third quarter worth about $127,000. 9.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Minim from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Minim Company Profile (Get Rating)

Minim, Inc is the creator of intelligent networking products that dependably connect people to the information they need and the people they love. The company delivers smart software-driven communications products under the globally recognized Motorola brand and ZOOM trademark. Minim end users benefit from a personalized and secure WiFi experience, leads to happy and safe homes where things just work.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Minim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.