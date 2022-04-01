Minter Network (BIP) Price Reaches $0.0018 on Major Exchanges

Minter Network (BIP) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. One Minter Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Minter Network has traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. Minter Network has a total market capitalization of $9.86 million and $8,757.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $105.83 or 0.00228320 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $98.54 or 0.00212577 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.99 or 0.00047447 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001036 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00031625 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,460.91 or 0.07466390 BTC.

Minter Network Profile

Minter Network uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 5,668,087,788 coins and its circulating supply is 5,462,878,221 coins. Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . The official message board for Minter Network is medium.com/@MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official website is www.minter.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Minter Network

