Mitchell Capital Management Co. Purchases 418 Shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its position in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. owned 0.14% of MYR Group worth $2,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of MYR Group by 32.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of MYR Group by 184.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,766,000 after buying an additional 76,779 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of MYR Group by 7.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 73,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,676,000 after buying an additional 5,359 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MYR Group during the third quarter valued at about $925,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of MYR Group during the third quarter valued at about $448,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYRG traded up $1.18 on Friday, hitting $95.22. 1,721 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,143. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. MYR Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.65 and a 52 week high of $121.22. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.99.

MYR Group ( NASDAQ:MYRG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $646.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.74 million. MYR Group had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MYR Group Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

MYRG has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on MYR Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, renewable power facilities, and limited gas construction services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, ice, or other storm related damages.

