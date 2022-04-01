Mitchell Capital Management Co. Raises Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,377 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 20 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up approximately 1.2% of Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $5,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charter Trust Co. boosted its stake in Tesla by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 387 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. LVZ Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 583 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,408,000. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total value of $2,019,636.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,065.00, for a total transaction of $3,727,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,921 shares of company stock worth $62,411,803. 25.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla stock traded up $5.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,083.04. 976,708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,088,619. The company has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 220.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 2.04. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $546.98 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $897.80 and a 200-day moving average of $952.88.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TSLA. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $888.00 to $1,108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $980.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $860.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $935.68.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

