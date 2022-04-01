Mitchell Capital Management Co. Raises Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 52.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,223 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $2,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $39,269,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3,158.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 521,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,924,000 after buying an additional 505,978 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth $24,355,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,625,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,062,000 after buying an additional 423,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,030,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,818,000 after buying an additional 278,054 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ACWX stock traded up $0.51 on Friday, reaching $52.78. 162,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,516,915. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $48.05 and a 1-year high of $59.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.61.

