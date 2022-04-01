Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 848,600 shares, a decrease of 28.2% from the February 28th total of 1,182,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,828.7 days.
OTCMKTS MTLHF opened at $6.61 on Friday. Mitsubishi Chemical has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $9.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.00.
About Mitsubishi Chemical (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mitsubishi Chemical (MTLHF)
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in April
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
- 4 Best Grocery Store Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in April 2022
- Thar’s Gold in Them Thar Hills: 3 Best Mining Stocks Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.