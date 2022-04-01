Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,454 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,214 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,807,927 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,335,000 after purchasing an additional 973,496 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 122.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 77,768 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 42,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 438,955 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 86,019 shares in the last quarter. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mizuho Financial Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MFG. Bank of America lowered Mizuho Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mizuho Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Mizuho Financial Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE MFG opened at $2.57 on Friday. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.33 and a twelve month high of $3.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $32.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.71.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 18.32%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mizuho Financial Group (Get Rating)

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mizuho Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mizuho Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.