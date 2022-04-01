Mizuho Raises American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Price Target to $104.00

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Mizuho from $94.00 to $104.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AEP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded American Electric Power from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Seaport Res Ptn cut American Electric Power from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $102.48.

American Electric Power stock opened at $99.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $50.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55. American Electric Power has a 12 month low of $80.22 and a 12 month high of $100.67.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.65%.

In other American Electric Power news, COO Lisa M. Barton sold 6,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.54, for a total value of $667,729.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 1,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.71, for a total transaction of $91,195.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,963 shares of company stock worth $2,953,989. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

About American Electric Power (Get Rating)

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

