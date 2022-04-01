MKM Partners Initiates Coverage on Roblox (NYSE:RBLX)

Investment analysts at MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.94% from the company’s current price.

RBLX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Roblox from $99.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Roblox from $70.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Roblox from $124.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Roblox from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Roblox from $83.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roblox currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

Shares of NYSE RBLX opened at $46.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.80 billion and a PE ratio of -42.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.27 and a 200 day moving average of $79.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. Roblox has a one year low of $36.04 and a one year high of $141.60.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $770.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.11 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 84.32% and a negative net margin of 25.62%. On average, equities analysts predict that Roblox will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 2,998 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total transaction of $140,516.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 5,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,769 shares of company stock valued at $5,539,053 in the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altos Ventures Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roblox in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,539,770,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,590,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,915,509,000 after purchasing an additional 19,852,955 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 106.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,427,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,197,000 after purchasing an additional 6,908,284 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 7,315,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,689,000 after purchasing an additional 860,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 131,594.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,399,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,011,000 after purchasing an additional 5,395,391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

