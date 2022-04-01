Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, an increase of 30.9% from the February 28th total of 786,600 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 227,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 200,000 shares of Molecular Templates stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.04 per share, with a total value of $808,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 764.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,846 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 100.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 374.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,757 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 5,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Molecular Templates in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

MTEM has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molecular Templates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Molecular Templates from $8.00 to $4.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ MTEM traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $3.38. 12,149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,001. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.31 million, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.21. Molecular Templates has a twelve month low of $2.22 and a twelve month high of $12.83.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.22. Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 89.62% and a negative net margin of 214.51%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Molecular Templates will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

Molecular Templates, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. It utilizes its proprietary biologic drug platform to design and generate engineered toxin bodies, or ETBs. The company was founded by Eric E.

