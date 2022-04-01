Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

TAP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.89.

Shares of TAP traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.65. 29,398 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,711,004. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52 week low of $42.46 and a 52 week high of $61.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.99. The firm has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is 32.83%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 69.3% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 69.5% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the third quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

