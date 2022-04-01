Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF) Short Interest Update

Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,457,600 shares, a growth of 28.8% from the February 28th total of 1,131,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,457.6 days.

Moncler stock traded down $4.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.50. 153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.96. Moncler has a twelve month low of $47.88 and a twelve month high of $78.05.

Get Moncler alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Moncler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Moncler SpA designs, produces and distributes clothing for men, women and children under the Moncler brand name. It directly produces and distributes its own clothing and accessories collections through direct boutiques and exclusive department and multiband stores around the world. The company was founded by Renè Ramillon and Andrè Vincent in 1952 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Moncler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moncler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.