MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.120-$-0.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $263 million-$267 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $253.41 million.MongoDB also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-0.510-$-0.290 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $505.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $633.00 to $475.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $560.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $475.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on MongoDB from $526.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $496.72.

NASDAQ MDB opened at $443.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $383.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $456.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.58 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02. MongoDB has a one year low of $238.01 and a one year high of $590.00.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $1.17. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 35.12% and a negative return on equity of 66.70%. The company had revenue of $266.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.01) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that MongoDB will post -5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 6,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.06, for a total transaction of $3,337,588.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 45,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.00, for a total transaction of $20,230,144.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 180,362 shares of company stock valued at $75,246,152. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MDB. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in MongoDB by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in MongoDB by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in MongoDB by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth $372,000. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MongoDB Company Profile (Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

