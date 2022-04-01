Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $408.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MCO. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $363.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Moody’s from $378.00 to $360.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Moody’s from $436.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on Moody’s from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Moody’s from $408.00 to $387.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $398.23.

Get Moody's alerts:

NYSE:MCO opened at $337.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $328.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $362.10. The firm has a market cap of $62.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.21. Moody’s has a 52-week low of $295.63 and a 52-week high of $407.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.05). Moody’s had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 91.13%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Moody’s will post 12.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.77%.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total value of $153,759.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCO. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Moody’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new stake in Moody’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Moody’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Moody’s by 421.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, City State Bank bought a new stake in Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 90.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Moody’s (Get Rating)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.