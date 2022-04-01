Morgan Stanley Cuts Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) Price Target to GBX 2,250

Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from GBX 2,400 ($31.44) to GBX 2,250 ($29.47) in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on JMAT. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,800 ($36.68) to GBX 2,550 ($33.40) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Liberum Capital decreased their price objective on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,910 ($38.12) to GBX 2,290 ($30.00) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,510 ($32.88) to GBX 2,320 ($30.39) and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,800 ($36.68) to GBX 2,600 ($34.06) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Johnson Matthey currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,418.33 ($31.68).

Get Johnson Matthey alerts:

Shares of JMAT stock opened at GBX 1,878.50 ($24.61) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,838.45 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,172.58. Johnson Matthey has a 52 week low of GBX 1,650 ($21.61) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,363 ($44.05). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.77.

In related news, insider Doug Webb purchased 2,500 shares of Johnson Matthey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,073 ($27.15) per share, for a total transaction of £51,825 ($67,887.08). Also, insider Robert MacLeod purchased 18 shares of Johnson Matthey stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,824 ($23.89) per share, with a total value of £328.32 ($430.08). Insiders have bought 7,518 shares of company stock valued at $15,440,332 over the last 90 days.

About Johnson Matthey (Get Rating)

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Matthey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Matthey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.