Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Acquired by Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MS. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the third quarter worth $38,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the third quarter worth $39,000. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 131.3% in the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 108.4% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MS traded down $0.55 on Friday, hitting $86.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 377,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,693,908. The company has a market capitalization of $155.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $76.00 and a fifty-two week high of $109.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.33.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.59 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 24.60%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 34.87%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 15,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total transaction of $1,497,592.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $1,860,734.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,461 shares of company stock worth $7,060,891. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MS. StockNews.com began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Odeon Capital Group cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.76.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

