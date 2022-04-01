Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Stevens Capital Management LP

Stevens Capital Management LP lowered its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 61.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,792 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,695,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,154,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477,785 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 9.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,989,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,945,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668,662 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 9.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,133,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,375,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,381 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 9.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,251,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $997,592,000 after acquiring an additional 921,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,973,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $970,554,000 after acquiring an additional 231,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.76.

MS opened at $87.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.33. The firm has a market cap of $156.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.48. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $76.00 and a twelve month high of $109.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.59 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 34.87%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 15,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total transaction of $1,497,592.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 17,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total transaction of $1,814,023.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,461 shares of company stock worth $7,060,891 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

