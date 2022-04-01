Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Short Interest Down 22.4% in March

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,390,000 shares, a drop of 22.4% from the February 28th total of 19,830,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 11,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of NYSE MS traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.99. 8,183,608 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,638,371. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.10 and its 200 day moving average is $98.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $76.25 and a fifty-two week high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.08. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 24.60%. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.87%.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 17,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total transaction of $1,814,023.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 15,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total value of $1,497,592.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,461 shares of company stock worth $7,060,891. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MS. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 5,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MS. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.76.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

