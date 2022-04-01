Morgan Stanley Trims Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Target Price to $17.00

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of HBAN opened at $14.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Huntington Bancshares has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $17.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.21.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.59%.

In other news, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 8,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $128,495.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jana J. Litsey sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $103,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,885 shares of company stock worth $696,713 over the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 433.3% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

