Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 13,614 Shares

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 13,614 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.21, for a total transaction of $3,814,778.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Morningstar stock opened at $273.17 on Friday. Morningstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $221.24 and a fifty-two week high of $350.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.25 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $275.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $294.33.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $462.20 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 20.18%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.29%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MORN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Morningstar during the fourth quarter worth $77,278,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Morningstar during the fourth quarter worth $472,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Morningstar during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Morningstar during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its stake in Morningstar by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Morningstar in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Morningstar (Get Rating)

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, Morningstar direct, Morningstar investment management, Morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, Morningstar enterprise components, Morningstar research, Morningstar credit ratings and Morningstar indexes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.