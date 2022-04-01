MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Given New $105.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Robert W. Baird from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

MSM has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Thursday. They set a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $100.71.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $85.21 on Thursday. MSC Industrial Direct has a 52-week low of $74.20 and a 52-week high of $96.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 1.04.

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.06. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The business had revenue of $862.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $856.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 11th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is currently 68.81%.

In other news, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 15,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total value of $1,275,032.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 28.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.7% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 8,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 3.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 71.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

About MSC Industrial Direct (Get Rating)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.