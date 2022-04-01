MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Price Target Raised to $93.00 at Loop Capital

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Loop Capital from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Thursday. They set a buy rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MSC Industrial Direct from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $100.71.

MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $85.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 1.04. MSC Industrial Direct has a 12 month low of $74.20 and a 12 month high of $96.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $862.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $856.03 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 11th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.81%.

In related news, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 15,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total transaction of $1,275,032.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 28.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 401.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

