MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) PT Set at €238.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a €238.00 ($261.54) price target on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €225.00 ($247.25) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €232.00 ($254.95) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €225.00 ($247.25) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Monday, February 28th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €194.00 ($213.19) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €225.00 ($247.25) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Monday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €220.80 ($242.64).

Shares of ETR MTX opened at €210.70 ($231.54) on Monday. MTU Aero Engines has a 52-week low of €161.55 ($177.53) and a 52-week high of €224.90 ($247.14). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €200.29 and a 200-day moving average of €192.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion and a PE ratio of 51.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.64.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

