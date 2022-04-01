Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MWA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet cut Mueller Water Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.67.

MWA stock opened at $12.92 on Wednesday. Mueller Water Products has a one year low of $11.89 and a one year high of $17.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.72 and its 200 day moving average is $14.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.38.

Mueller Water Products ( NYSE:MWA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $272.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.10 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Research analysts predict that Mueller Water Products will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total value of $65,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Mueller Water Products by 13.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 135,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 16,263 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,677,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,945,000 after purchasing an additional 91,699 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $176,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Mueller Water Products by 235.4% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 298,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,550,000 after buying an additional 209,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 46.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 695,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,583,000 after buying an additional 221,325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products Inc manufactures and markets products and services used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in North America and internationally. Its products and services are used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies.

